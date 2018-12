The "yellow vest" protest movement seems to be calming down but that doesn't mean they're giving up just yet.

In fact, there are some plans for protests this Saturday, including in Paris, although the expectations are that the so-called "act 6" will be nothing like on the scale seen in recent weeks.

At the moment "yellow vest" social media groups suggest protests could take place in three locations in the French capital: Place de l'Etoile, Opera and la Defense.

However others are saying that the city's roads will be too cramped and they would rather protest elsewhere in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France.

For example, "yellow vest" spokesperson, Eric Drouet, who is known for controversially having called on protesters to "storm the Elysee" at the height of the protests, wants to demonstrate at Versailles.

Elsewhere in France, cargo trucks could be blocked at the borders.

Some 'yellow vest' groups on social media have discussed blocking the northern coastal city of Dunkirk, Tourcoing on the Belgian border, as well as Maubeuge and Bettignies, which are both near France's border with Belgium.

Similarly in the east, Strasbourg and Gambsheim next to the German border could be blocked and in the south east, there was talk of blockading the seaside town of Menton and Chamonix, which is near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.

Meanwhile in the southwest, Perthus and Boulou near the Spanish border could be blocked and freight trucks could also have some difficulty entering the ports of Brest in Brittany and Saint-Nazaire in the Loire-Atlantique department of western France.

Some "yellow vest" groups are even planning to celebrate the New Year on the Champs-Elysees.

gilets jaunes are busy making plans for this Saturday and beyond, however, French police have been busy clearing "yellow vest" protesters from several occupied roads as President Emmanuel Macron hopes to turn the page on more than a month of often violent anti-government protests.

This week it was reported that the French government is set to rush tax cuts and a rise in the minimum wage through parliament as part of a series of measures worth €10 billion in a bid to end the protests.

It remains to be seen whether this has proved to be enough to put a pin in the anger of "yellow vests".