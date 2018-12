After the yellow vests, it's now the turn of the blue vests (gilets bleus) to show their anger as French police unions are calling on officers to picket France's police stations on Wednesday and only answer emergency calls as they fight for better working conditions and pay.

Talks were held between police unions and the Interior Minister Christophe Castaner on Tuesday but they failed to find a solution to quell the anger.

On Wednesday, when talks will continue, police unions have urged members to "do the minimum" meaning only respond to emergencies. They have also been encouraged to block the entrances of local police stations (commissariats).

One police union is promising action in January.

Police union Alliance is calling for a "black day for the police" in France on December 19th.

On Twitter and Facebook the union has called on officers to join the so-called "act 1" of the police protests, using the name given to the demonstrations by the gilets jaunes. They warn the government that there will be an "Act II" and an "Act III" if their concerns are treated seriously.

Alliance has voiced its opposition to the upcoming budget which it says will see conditions worsen for the country's police force at a time when its already beleaguered officers say they have reached "breaking point"

On Tuesday the French government said it would pay a one-off bonus of €300 to all those officers who were deployed for the "yellow vest" protests.