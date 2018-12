Police in France have repeatedly warned about fatigue and frustration seeping into the ranks in recent years and it appears the month-long and often violent yellow vest protests has pushed them over the edge.

They have already warned the government that they are at breaking point and on Wednesday they will launch their own protest movement, which has earned them the title "les gilets bleus" - the blue vests, after the protective body gear that they wear.

Police union Alliance is calling for a "black day for the police" in France on December 19th, asking officers to down their tools and picket the country's police stations.

On Twitter and Facebook the union has called on officers to join the so-called "act 1" of the police protests, using the name given to the demonstrations by the gilets jaunes.

Alliance has voiced its opposition to the upcoming budget which it says will see conditions worsen for the country's police force at a time when its already beleaguered officers say they have reached "breaking point"

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

"This Thursday, December 20th, the National Assembly is set to adopt the 2019 budget for the security forces and in particular the police budget," said Alliance.

"This budget sees a drop of €62 million of investment in the National Police, which will mean that once again our working conditions deteriorate."

The union went on to say: "Despite our repeated appeals to the President of the Republic to announce an emergency plan for the security forces, so far nothing has been said."

The union has called for the country's police to "only respond to emergency calls" throughout the day on Wednesday, adding that if a significant effort to address their concerns was not seen from January 1st 2019 then other types of action would follow.

Meanwhile the UNSA police union, which initially demanded to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, is set to meet with France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner on Tuesday evening.

Castaner said on Monday that he meet the representatives from the national police "in a spirit of dialogue and mutual trust."

Another union Alternative Police has denounced the call by the Alliance union whilst echoing their grievances.

Denis Jacob from Alternative wants unions to show a united front and has called for action in January if talks with the government fail.

According to a senate committee report released this year , France's police force is "in crisis" due to the combined strain of terror attacks, the migrant crisis and terrible working conditions.

Photo: AFP