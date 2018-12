The five women, who were wearing red hooded tops bearing the revolutionary symbol of Hercules, approached the line of CRS riot police slowly in a V-formation and then stood silently in front of them, their faces absolutely still, for half an hour.

These five bare-breasted Mariannes face off with riot squads as thousands of police are deployed for latest 'yellow vest' protest in Paris #Giletsjaunes https://t.co/sZKCmfoLAP pic.twitter.com/QIp0A7Hswl — ITV News (@itvnews) December 15, 2018

The women are not members of the activist group Femen, known for its bare-breasted protests, but were instead organised by the Luxembourg performance artist Deborah de Rebortis (seen centre below).

They began by first walking towards the line of riot police.

Photo: Zakaria Abdelkafi / AFP

Then the women stood just a metre from the riot shields as journalists massed around them.

Photo: Valerie Hache

Photo: Valerie Hache

This is not De Rebortis first piece of naked performance art.

She mounted her first stunt in 2014, when she exposed her genitals at the Musée d'Orsay in front of Gustave Courbet's painting L'Origine du Monde, which depicts the genitals and abdomen of a naked woman.

In September, she shocked devout Catholics by disrobing in front of the statue of the Virgin Mary at Lourdes, and then posing in a prayer position wearing nothing but a veil over her head.

Photo: Deborah de Rebortis/Facebook

Here's a video of the performance at Lourdes.