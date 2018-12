Paris and other cities around France are braced for more yellow vest protests tomorrow.

Last Saturday's protests prompted the city to practically close down for the day with scores of cultural sites including the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre deciding to close fearing violence.

Sites that have confirmed they will be closed on Saturday include the Petit Palais, Musée d’Art Moderne, Musée Cernuschi, Catacombs and Théâtre des Champs Elysée.

The Arc de Triomphe and the Pantheon will also be closed.

Paris City Hall tried to ease the fears of any visitors but advised them to avoid certain areas and keep up to date with the news.

"This social protest movement represents no danger to visitors," a statement on the website said.

"It will however cause some inconvenience with the exceptional closing of certain museums and monuments, as well as that of some public transport stations.

"In anticipation of a new demonstration on Saturday 15 December, we recommend that you keep up to date with the situation via our Twitter account Paris Je T'aime, and that you stay outside the perimeter of the processions in order to avoid any uncomfortable situations."

Police have stated that from 6 am onwards there will also be an exclusion zone in place around Place de la Concorde, the Champs Elysée, the Assemblée National, Place Beauvau and Hotêl Matignon.

So far the Louvre, Orangerie, Musée d’Orsay and Eiffel Tower have not said they will change their opening hours so should be open as normal tomorrow.

The Grand Palais will also be open, but only to visitors who have bought tickets in advance.

Les expositions du #GrandPalais seront ouvertes ce samedi 15 décembre de 10h à 18h pour les personnes munies d’un titre d’accès (billet d’expo, pass sésame, laissez-passer...) ! Pensez à réserver votre billet à l'avance 🙂 https://t.co/j2zDx3A3f5

© Didier Plowy pic.twitter.com/rNGqj7gHOB — Le Grand Palais (@GrandPalaisRmn) December 14, 2018

The Palais Garnier and Opéra Bastille also plan to open, although Opéra de Paris advises anyone planning to visit to keep an eye on their Twitter feed for up to date news, and to double check transport routes as many stations around the capital will be closed.