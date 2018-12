The CGT union has decided to hold the strike to denounce the social policies of Macron and to demand a rise in salaries, pensions and welfare protection.

Th union wants to add further pressure to Macron who has been under pressure to respond to the gilets jaunes (yellow vests) movement which has seen violent protests in Paris and other cities in recent weeks.

The union also wants to show its anger against the hotly contested rail reforms which were passed by the French government earlier this year after a three-month rolling strike.

The good news for rail passengers is that for the moment the disruption to train services is predicted to be only minimal.

For example TGV trains should run as normal, as will Intercité services. International services such as Eurostar, Lyria and Thalys should also operate as normal on Friday.

How TER regional services in many parts of France will be hit and passengers are urged to consult the TER website.

In Paris the main impact of the strike will be on the RER B commuter line which service both of the capital's airports: Orly and Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle.

During rush hour one fifth of services on the line will be cancelled while during the other times of the day services will be reduced by a quarter. Airport passengers therefor should makeextra time if they are travelling by train to either Orly or Charles de Gaulle.

The impact on services will begin on Thursday evening after 7pm and they will only return to normal at 7am on Saturday morning.

All other RER lines will run as normal, as will the city's bus and tram services.