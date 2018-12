Why do I need to know se débrouiller?

This verb doesn't have an exact translation in English as you'll hear it used in all kinds of ways in French conversation, meaning sometimes completely different things.

What does it mean?

Se débrouiller is the opposite of brouiller which means to ‘mess something up’, or to ‘confuse’, ‘muddle’ or ‘cloud over’ something.

Normally when de is stuck on the front of a verb in French it gives the verb the opposite meaning, but se débrouiller doesn't quite mean the opposite of muddle.

The most common meaning of se débrouiller is to ‘fend for yourself’, ‘get by’ or ‘manage’ for example Je n'ai pas beaucoup d'argent, mais je me débrouille. (I don't have much money, but I get by).

In a similar sense, it can also mean to ‘make do’ because you don’t have enough of something, like, pour le dîner on va se débrouiller avec les restes de hier soir. (For dinner we’ll make do with leftovers from last night.)

In this way, it means to manage with something or a situation that's not ideal.

But adding a positive tone to this verb can change the implications entirely. Elle se débrouille bien ! means ‘She's doing great!.’