The suspect has been named in French media as Cherif C, 29-years-old. He was born in the city where he opened fire to deadly affect on Tuesday evening.

Cherif C was well known to the authorities and had been convicted in France and Germany of a number of crimes.

According to Le Figaro his criminal convictions totalled around 20 while some reports say he has been involved in up to 60 previous crimes.

Before the attack on Tuesday, the fugitive was already wanted for armed robbery, according to a source close to the case, while another source said he was linked to an investigation of attempted homicide.

The mayor of Strasbourg Roland Ries said the suspect had "a long criminal history" while Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said he had "served his sentences".

Reports in Germany say he served a prison sentence there until 2017 for aggravated robbery, after which he was expelled to France.

On Tuesday morning, the day of the shooting, French gendarmes visited the Strasbourg home of Cherif C to arrest him over his suspected role in a bank robbery and attempted murder, but he was missing.

His presumed accomplices had all been rounded up by police.

But the suspect didn't just have a criminal past, he was also known to intelligence services for his links to extremist Islam.

In 2016 he was flagged by anti-terrorist services, according to a source close to the investigation.

"The attacker, who was on the S list (of extremists watched by police), is actively being hunted by security forces," local officials said in a statement.

He had been reported by the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) intelligence agency during a visit to prison where he was noted for violence and religious proselytism, according to the source.

It is believed he had close links to radical Islamist groups in the Meinau neighbourhood of Strasbourg.

The job of French investigators is now to determine what drove Cherif C to open fire at the city's Christmas market.

The shooting appears at first sight to be another sickening terror attack carried out at a location French authorities had long feared could be targeted by terrorists, but the government and police are keeping an open mind about the motives.

The alternative theory is that the shooter may just have cracked after realising his accomplices had all been rounded up and he was likely heading back to prison for another spell behind bars.

Speaking on French radio on Wednesday morning minister Laurent Nunez said: "We have to be very careful. The terrorist motivation behind the act at this point in time has not been established.

"I cannot confirm the terrorist nature,"said Nunez.

"This individual is known for his criminal past. He's known for his many crimes but also for his links to terrorism. But he's never had a history of terror-related crimes.

"He has a significant criminal record and has been in prison several times and it was during this time that we detected a radicalisation linked to religious practice rather than his willingness to carry out an attack," said Nunez.

Those words may quickly become redundant as the investigation continues.

But the path of Cherif C from career criminal to jihadist is a familiar one.

In recent years the profiles of many of those who have carried out terror attacks in France were similar.

For example Karim Cheurfi, the gunman who killed a policeman before France’s presidential election had served more than 12 years in prison for shooting at police officers. He had been jailed four times between 2001 and 2014 for attempted murder, violence and robbery.

Authorities in Belgium have recently flagged up the rise in the number of so-called "gangster jihadists" in prison.

While Cherif C's precise motives are still to be established, the anti-terrorist prosecutor has found sufficient clues to open an investigation for "assassinations and attempted assassinations in connection with a terrorist enterprise".

With some 350 police and intelligence officers actively hunting the injured suspect it is likely that it won't be long before more light is shed on his motives for opening fire on shoppers at his city's famous Christmas market.