Gilets jaunes: All the French lingo you need to understand the 'yellow vests'

Les Gilets Jaunes, or yellows vests, otherwise known as high-visibility vests. Drivers in France are obliged to have one in their vehicle by law, turning the garment into an easily distinguishable and symbolic uniform for protesters who wore them during the first roadblocks.

La taxe carbone, or carbon tax, is where the "yellow vest" movement has its roots. The tax placed on fuels that release harmful gasses into the environment was introduced as an green measure but ended up making it prohibitively expensive for drivers to fill up their tank.

colère (anger) of the peuple (people) that has grown over 40 years and the ras-le-bol (this is hard to translate literally but means fedupness or discontent). Manifestants (protesters) talk of the ras-le-bol fiscal or injustice fiscal (tax discontent or tax injustice).