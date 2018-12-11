Gilets jaunes: All the French lingo you need to understand the 'yellow vests'

<p><strong>Les Gilets Jaunes</strong>, or yellows vests, otherwise known as high-visibility vests. Drivers in France are obliged to have one in their vehicle by law, turning the garment into an easily distinguishable and symbolic uniform for protesters who wore them during the first roadblocks. </p><div><strong>La taxe carbone</strong>, or carbon tax, is where the "yellow vest" movement has its roots. The tax placed on fuels that release harmful gasses into the environment was introduced as an green measure but ended up making it prohibitively expensive for drivers to fill up their tank. But Macron himself talked of the real cause of the movement being the colère (anger) of the peuple (people) that has grown over 40 years and the ras-le-bol (this is hard to translate literally but means fedupness or discontent) Manifestants (protesters) talk of the the ras-le-bol fiscal or injustice fiscal (tax injustice). This sparked the first manifestation, or protest, and in the following weeks the number of yellow vest mobilisations (rallies) across France grew, including opérations escargot (go-slows, or snail operations if translated directly), barrages filtrants at ronds-points (filtered road blocks at roundabouts where cars are allowed through at a slower pace) rassemblements (another way of saying rallies), blocages (blockades), défilés (marches) and, unfortunately, affrontements (clashes). Des opérations escargot sont également orchestrées sur le rond-point de Port-Boulet. #Bourgueil #Chinon pic.twitter.com/OIvonBGO7G — NRChinon (@NR_Chinon) December 8, 2018 </strong>– Macron resign!</p><p><strong>Macron dans ton cul! </strong>– This literally means Macron up your ass or would b better translated as "Macron up yours!"</p><p><strong>On n’est pas des moutons! </strong>– We are not sheep!</p><p>There's also <strong>Macron dégage - </strong>Macron get lost</p><p>The crisis has been presented as a clash between <strong>la France d'en bas</strong> and<strong> la France d'en haut </strong>(the France that's struggling and the France that's doing well or those at the bottom versus those at the top).</p><p>There is hope that Macron's announcements can lead to a <strong>trêve </strong>(a truce) or perhaps even the<strong> la fin du mouvement </strong>(the end of the movement).</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1544523583_000_1BG0DM.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>Most protests have been organised via Facebook and other social media, where popular hashtags for the movement include:</p><p><strong><a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/onl%25C3%25A2cherarien&source=gmail&ust=1544601551680000&usg=AFQjCNG9sOBC8XF0DFvhU0UjGU6--zMlbA" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/onl%C3%A2cherarien" target="_blank">#OnLâcheraRien</a></strong> – #Wewontgiveup</p><p><strong><a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/tousensemble&source=gmail&ust=1544601551680000&usg=AFQjCNEQ0aCy3nTmWQcBY3B5Q3ary4S9Hw" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/tousensemble" target="_blank">#TousEnsemble</a> </strong>- #AllTogether</p><p><strong><a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/tousunis&source=gmail&ust=1544601551680000&usg=AFQjCNEBUJ5Fr_nSG_2Ti4kth7IGxgapcA" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/tousunis" target="_blank">#TousUnis</a> </strong>- #AllUnited</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Merci à toutes ces personnes qui se battent pour nous ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GiletsJaune?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GiletsJaune</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TousGiletsJaunes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TousGiletsJaunes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tousunis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tousunis</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onlacherien?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onlacherien</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GiletsJaunes83?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GiletsJaunes83</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/giletsjaune38?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#giletsjaune38</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/france?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#france</a> <a href="https://t.co/PIKhMrGsqE">pic.twitter.com/PIKhMrGsqE</a></p>— Sarah (@gmira_sarah) <a href="https://twitter.com/gmira_sarah/status/1068842143152779267?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 1, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><strong>Les revendications</strong>, or the demands, of the yellow vests have grown to encompass a sprawling range of issues including social security, constitutional amendments, tax law, employment rights, schools, the retirement age, migration and social issues. </p><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'XUoT78Xafas\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube><p>As could be expected, not all <i>gilets jaunes</i> agree over what they really want, but the following points make it into most yellow vest protesters' list of demands. </p><p><strong>Le pouvoir d’achat</strong>, or spending power, which most protestors feel they don’t have enough of their salaries have remained stagnant while…</p><p><strong>Les factures</strong>, or the bills, notably gas and electricity, have gone up, as well as…</p><p><strong>Les impôts</strong>, or taxes, which keep rising. There have been calls for reductions in taxes and national pay rises, especially a rise in…</p><p><strong>Le Smic</strong>, or the minimum wage, which is currently €9,88 per hour or just under €18,000 per annum.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1544524385_smic.png" style="width: 640px; height: 452px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10px;">"A minimum wage rise of €100, really?", reads the headline of this Nouvel Observateur story on Macron's new measure. Photo: Screenshot</span></p><p> </p><p><strong>Manifestants pacifistes</strong>, or peaceful protestors of all ages including families and, <strong>les retraités</strong>, or pensioners, have attended demonstrations to have their complaints heard, but in recent weeks their cause has been overshadowed by…</p><p><strong>Les casseurs</strong>, or hooligans/rioters/thugs, who were at the heart of dramatic scenes of violence and destruction during yellow vest protests on the Champs-Elysées in Paris over the last few weekends. During that violence there has also been <strong>saccage et pillage</strong> (ransacking and looting).</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1544523983_000_1BG04C.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><strong>Les forces de l’ordre</strong>, or police force which includes <strong>la police</strong>, <strong>les </strong><strong>gendarmes </strong>(both national police bodies) and <strong>le CRS</strong>, or riot police, have become an increasingly strong presence at protests as a result. </p><p>Only on Saturday December 8, there were almost 2,000 <strong>interpellations</strong> (arrests) across France. Of these detainees, 1,700 were placed in police custody (<strong>garde à vue)</strong>.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1544525888_le monde.png" style="width: 640px; height: 397px;" /></p><p><strong>Les blessés</strong>, or the injured, are in the hundreds after several week of violence and chaos. There have also been three deaths so far at yellow vest protests. [PUBLI]Pour @libe, je suis parti à la rencontre de gilets jaunes, simples manifestants, blessés par des grenades lors de la manifestation du 24 novembre à Paris. Ces grenades sont interdites pour le maintien de l'ordre partout en Europe, sauf en France. <a href="https://t.co/9fufZEDYL8">pic.twitter.com/9fufZEDYL8</a></p>— Yann Castanier (@YannCasta) <a href="https://twitter.com/YannCasta/status/1068464961104605184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 30, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p><strong>Les dégâts</strong>, or damages in Paris include <strong>les pavés </strong>or cobble stones being ripped up and used as weapons, <strong>les vitrines</strong>, or shop windows, being smashed and shops <strong>pillées</strong>, or looted, as well as <strong>voitures brûlés</strong>, or burned out cars, and graffiti being scrawled on symbolic <strong>monuments nationaux</strong>, or national monuments, like the Arc de Triomphe. All of which has lead to the state of…</p><p><strong>La crise</strong>, or crisis, which France currently finds itself in, with no clear way out. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1544529222_000_1B97N7.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><strong>Les représentants, </strong>or the representatives of the yellow vests are hard to pin down. Eight were elected via Facebook while many more have emerged through exposure in the French media. The government has tried to enter into <strong>le dialogue</strong>, dialogue, and <strong>le débat</strong>, debate, with some yellow vest representatives with some refusing and others agreeing. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Sur France 2, les représentants des Gilets Jaunes critiquent fermement la hausse de 100 euros du SMIC, mesure pourtant très forte. Attention à ne pas tomber dans un certain jeu malsain et improductif de la surenchère. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Macron20h?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Macron20h</a></p>— Cédric Garrofé (@cedricgarrofe) <a href="https://twitter.com/cedricgarrofe/status/1072210111861534720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 10, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p><strong>L’acte V</strong>, or part 5, referring to the fifth week of protests is currently expected to take place on Saturday 15<sup>th </sup>December all over France.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> 