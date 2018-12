One person has been killed and at least nine people injured in a shooting on Tuesday near a Christmas market in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, police said, adding that the suspected gunman was on the run.

By 9.30pm sources told French media that the shooter had not been located and that the shooting was being considered as a terror attack. This has not been confirmed officially.

"Serious public security event under way in Strasbourg. Residents are asked to stay at home," the French interior ministry said in a tweet.

"Shooting in Strasbourg's city centre. Thanks to all for staying at home until the situation has been clarified," deputy mayor Alain Fontanel said in a tweet.

Unconfirmed reports on social media said police officers shouted to passersby 'take cover, terrorist'.

#Strasbourg: French media is reporting that one person has died and nine people have been injured after a shooting in the centre of Strasbourg. (Video: @garyahearne)pic.twitter.com/WeaeEZc4v4 — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) December 11, 2018

#BREAKING #UPDATE

Situation in central #Strasbourg, France remains active as gunner is on the run after numerous people were shot at a Christmas Market.

Unconfirmed reports of 5 people hurt.pic.twitter.com/TEtjxBXJHp — David Shapira (@David_shapira) December 11, 2018

The Strasbourg-based European Parliament was on lockdown after reports of the shooting emerged, with MEPs, staff and journalists unable to leave the building, an AFP reporter said.

I was in Strasbourg, 20 meters away from the shooter, I’m so scared.. #strasbourg pic.twitter.com/6EOjrByKhQ — iMongui Kowalski  (@mongui) December 11, 2018

Incident appears to be emerging in center of #Strasbourg right now. Restaurateurs heard gun shots and the police here. No more information yet @euronews pic.twitter.com/z20SeSkomV — Shona Murray (@ShonaMurray_) December 11, 2018

The parliament is currently in plenary session, with hundreds of MEPs and officials having made the monthly visit to Strasbourg from Brussels.

France's interior minister Christophe Castaner was on his way to the Strasbourg.