If there was any doubt in your mind that France’s gilets jaunes revolution has gotten slightly out of hand, this news story coming out of the Occitanie commune of Tarbes will most probably settle that.

Two perfect strangers who met less than a month ago during a yellow vest roadblock in the southwestern town have decided to get married.

But before they officially tie the knot in their local mairie or église, the pair of lovebirds wanted to have a yellow vest-themed wedding with their gilets jaunes compatriots as guests.

And so on Saturday December 8, as violence took hold of the French capital and other cities across France, the couple staged a romantic outdoor wedding during a roadblock at a tolling station in nearby Séméac.

A Tarbes, au barrage filtrant de Séméac, ce samedi a été célébré l'union d'un nouveau couple sous les applaudissement de plus de 200 Gilets jaunes.

Nous souhaitons à ces jeunes mariés tout le bonheur mérité et les félicitons de leur engagement avec les Amis Gilets Jaunes 65. pic.twitter.com/E3GKbUs3j0 — Jacques COMTE (@comte00371427) December 9, 2018

As might have been expected, the bride wore a tailor-made neon-yellow dress made from the reflective vests that have come to represent the protest movement, along with a crown of yellow flowers.

The groom also donned the formal fluorescent look that comes with the territory, sporting yellow from head to toe.

With 200 yellow vest guests as witnesses, the head of Tarbes’s gilets jaunes group presided over the ceremony and wed the couple whilst wearing a tricolor wig in the colours of the French flag, French daily La Depeche du Midi reported.

“Chouchoune” and “Coco bel œil”, as the yellow-vested wedded couple have chosen to be known as, opted for a low-key honeymoon which didn’t involve much travel (given the roadblocks they’re currently taking part in): a romantic motorbike tour around a nearby roundabout.