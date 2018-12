Refresh page manually for updates

LATEST news

Police make 343 arrests to prevent violence

Protesters gather at Arc de Triomphe in Paris

10.15am - More gilets jaunes, more arrests

The number of people detained by French police forces continues to rise. According to Le Parisien and BFMTV, the figure now stands at 343. Approximately 1,000 people have now gathered in front of the security perimeter facing the Arc de Triomphe.

Streets empty leading up to Arc de Triomphe. One family with young daughter told me that this time last week they couldn't see the Arc de Triomphe for tear gas and there were lines of riot police everywhere. They hoped the police are better organised this week. #Giletsjaunes — Ben McPartland (@McPBen) December 8, 2018

9.30am - arrests rise to 320

According to French news channel BFMTV, the total number of arrests has risen to 320. Only six arrests had been carried out by the same time last Saturday, suggesting French police have changed their tactics.

The Local France's Editor Ben McPartland is reporting live from the Champs-Élysées:

Dozens of police out in the streets of Paris stopping and searching yellow vest protesters before they get anywhere near the Arc de Triomphe. All those in this group were allowed through. But 317 arrests so far. #GiletsJaunes — Ben McPartland (@McPBen) December 8, 2018

Thirty-two people have been remanded in custody.

Despite the 8,000 police officers deployed in central Paris, hundreds of yellow vests have already descended on the Champs-Élysées, chanting and carrying signs with slogans calling for Macron to resign.

9am - 278 arrests made

Paris was on lockdown with major monuments and department stores shut and some 8,000 police on the streets following the worst rioting in the capital in decades last weekend.

Major security measures in place ahead of fresh "yellow vest" protests which authorities fear could turn violent for a second weekend in a row.

Shops, museums, metro stations and the Tour Eiffel were due to close, while top-flight football matches and music shows were cancelled.

The French capital experienced its worst riots in decades last weekend, in scenes that shook the country and plunged President Emmanuel Macron's government into its deepest crisis so far.

France's interior minister Christophe Castaner said he expected "only a few thousand people" to descend on the capital after the 8,000 protesters counted last weekend, "but among them are ultraviolent individuals".

"These past three weeks have seen the birth of a monster that has escaped its creators," he said, adding that a "large-scale" security operation would be launched Saturday.

He vowed "zero tolerance" towards those aiming to wreak further destruction and mayhem, after dozens of vehicles were torched, shops looted and the Arc de Triomphe war memorial was wrecked last Saturday.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday evening met a delegation of self-described "moderate" yellow vests who have urged people not to join the protests.

After the meeting a movement spokesman, Christophe Chalencon, said the premier had "listened to us and promised to take our demands to the president".

"Now we await Mr Macron. I hope he will speak to the people of France as a father, with love and respect and that he will take strong decisions," he said.