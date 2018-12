Just two days after meeting Macron in Paris along with other world leaders Donald Trump ridiculed the French president for his low approval rating at home as well as France's high unemployment rate.

Trump also launched on attack on the French president over this call for a European army, a proposal the US leader earlier had dubbed "insulting."

Trump suggested Macron might have been trying to divert attention from his low popularity ratings and problems at home.

"The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%," Trump said.

"He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!" He then tweeted: "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN" in capital letters.