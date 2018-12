There's no better place to work to work in France than luxury fashion house Hermès. At least that's according to the results of a survey based on ratings from thousands of employees.

The annual survey by jobs site Glassdoor asks employees from companies across France which employ over 1,000 staff to anonymously rate their employer, their work, the office environment, and the company itself.

Hermès, a French high fashion luxury goods manufacturer which specalises in leather and lifestyle accessories, topped the ranking with a score of 4.4 out of 5.

Former employees complimented the company, which is headquartered in Paris, for everything from its strong team spirit to the quality of its canteen and the chance to rise the company's ranks.

Photo: AFP

In second place was last year's winner ad tech firm Criteo, which specialises in targeted online advertising and also scored 4.4 (although slightly less than Hermès before the scores were rounded down).

French video game company Ubisoft also scored 4.4 on the ranking.

The rest of the top 10 looked like this:

1. Hermès 2. Criteo 3. Ubisoft 4. Adrexo 5. Saint-Gobain 6. onepoint 7. AUTO1 Group 8. Thales 9. Leroy Merlin 10. Amazon