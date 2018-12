Why have French rioters been battling police in Paris? Because they want to be led by Trump, according to a theory retweeted by the US president himself on Tuesday.

"'We want Trump' being chanted through the streets of Paris," said conservative student activist Charlie Kirk in a tweet relayed by the president to his more than 56 million Twitter followers.

Reprising one of Trump's favorite themes, Kirk tweeted that the media was failing to report the real story.

"There are riots in socialist France because of radical leftist fuel taxes. Media barely mentioning this," Kirk wrote, although the fuel tax issue has been given blanket coverage around the world.

"America is booming, Europe is burning They want to cover up the middle class rebellion against cultural Marxism," he wrote in the punctuation- and grammar-light message.

The claims made in the tweet has been widely rubbished, not least by this article in Vox which pulls it apart line by line.

And the idea that the French demonstrators were chanting "We Want Trump" just appears to have been made up.

There were people caught on camera chanting "we want Trump" but this demonstration took place in London in June and it was held in support of far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

There were people caught on camera chanting "we want Trump" but this demonstration took place in London in June and it was held in support of far-right activist Tommy Robinson.