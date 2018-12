Many petrol stations in the Breton departments of Finistère and Morbihan are either completely out of fuel or are running low as a result of 'yellow vests' blocking oil depots in the port towns of Lorient and Brest, according to reports.

As a results queues lasting hours have been seen at the petrol stations that still have a supple of fuel and many in Brittany are increasingly struggling to make it into work.

In the Morbihan department local authorities said the shortages were partly down to an "irrational over-consumption of fuel", asking people to use the pumps "only if necessary".

Meanwhile, the head of the Finistère department Pascal Lelarge has imposed strict limits on the amount of fuel that can be sold to motorists.

Here is the latest interactive map from the app L'Essence which allows you to zoom in to find out where petrol stations are out of fuel. The information included is based on reports from motorists.

From Monday December 3rd, restrictions were introduced "to ensure access to fuel for the greatest number of people and to make sure that emergency services can still operate," Lelarge said.

