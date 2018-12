Why do I need to know ça tombe bien?

This everyday phrase is useful for those lucky French speakers who like to look on the bright side of things.

What does ça tombe bien mean?

Ça tombe bien translates as ‘that falls well.’

You could use this expression literally to talk about a well-tailored piece of fabric that hangs nicely, but in everyday French its used to talk about fortuitous events that happen just at the right time.

Ça tombe bien can mean ‘what a piece of luck’, ‘that works out well’ or ‘what good timing.’

If, for example, someone calls you right at the moment you were about to call them you might answer the phone by saying ça tombe bien, je voulais justement t’appeler. (What good timing, I was just about to call you.)

Or if you arrive at a party with a bottle of wine, your friend might say ça tombe bien, nous venons juste de finir notre dernière bouteille. (That’s worked out well, we’ve just finished the last bottle.)

The expression can also be modified to replace the ça with an object or a person.

Vous tombez bien (you’ve arrived at just the right moment) could be used as a way to greet someone or a group of people who appear just when you need them. In this case, the verb tomber is conjugated to correspond with the vous form.

Alternatives

The expression ça tombe à pic has almost exactly the same meaning as ça tombe bien, but with even more of an emphasis on the exact timing being right, rather than something being a lucky coincidence.

You could use it like tu tombes à pic, on avait besoin de toi. (You’ve come at just the right time, we need your help.)

How can I use ça tombe bien?

Ça tombe bien, j'ai ce qu'il faut sur moi. - That’s worked out well, I’ve got everything I need on me.

Ça tombe bien, j'étais justement sur le point de partir. - Great timing, I was just about to leave.

(The above examples come from wordreference.com)

READ ALSO: