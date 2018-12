The shocking incident took place in front of the Leonard De Vinci university in the town of Courbevoie near Neuilly-sur-Seine in the western suburbs of Paris.

The victim, who was stabbed repeatedly in the neck by his aggressor, was a professor aged in his 60s.

His nationality has not yet been reported.

The attacker, a 37-year-old former student of Pakistani nationality, has been arrested.

According to French press reports the aggressor had been denied accreditation for the 2017 academic year.

The police in the Hauts-de-Seine department are leading the investigation.