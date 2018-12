On Tuesday, secondary schools across France were closed or partially closed for a third day as students joined in with the 'yellow vests' in venting their anger at French President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Schools in Versailles, Créteil and Marseille were particularly affected as dozens of schools were disturbed by protests which saw bins set on fire and scuffles with the police were reported.

Near Paris, police fired tear gas at a group of students who threw stones at them.

So, what exactly are they angry about?

The students oppose the government's recent education reforms of the Baccalaureate and of the lycée (the last three years of secondary school) which are currently being implemented.

The reforms aim to orientate students toward specific degrees sooner and to eliminate the three broad subject choices -- science, literature or social sciences. Before their final year students will now choose two specific "major" subjects as well as two "minors" alongside the standard curriculum. And instead of being based purely on results in the final exams, the new Bac grade would incorporate marks and test results obtained throughout the two final years of school. Students are also against last year's shake-up of university entrance procedures which they see as being to selective. On top of that, the protesters oppose the government's plans to introduce a national service called the SNU for all young adults by 2026.