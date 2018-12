Monday December 3rd

The first trial in the Levothyrox drug case, filed collectively by more than 4,000 plaintiffs who accuse pharmaceutical giant Merck of a "lack of information" about its thyroid treatment, began on Monday in Lyon.

Tuesday December 4th

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to receive the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday for a working dinner.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (R) and France's President Emmanuel Macron (L). Photo: AFP