The hard left CGT union has also called on its members to join the event, which has been dubbed "Act 3 Macron resigns" and is scheduled to take place at 2 pm.

Closing the Champs-Elysees is conceivable, Yves Lefebvre, head of the Unite-SGP FO police union told BFM TV.

"Yes, it's possible to do it," he said, adding that the police can do this "by setting up filtering points at the entrances to the Champs-Elysees and closing the metro stations".

Lefebvre has said there will also be bag searches in an attempt to limit the number of trouble makers in the area and an operation is underway to stop the people who caused trouble last week from coming back to the capital this Saturday.

Saturday's violence was blamed on both left-wing and right-wing extremists who had infiltrated the ranks of the gilets jaunes.

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

"The law enforcement service was a particularly bitter failure" last Saturday, said Lefebvre who said he regrets not closing the Champs-Elysees. "It was mismanaged: our police colleagues were exhausted".

According to French press reports 3,600 police officers would be required to block off the avenue.

The mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo has said she is opposed to any new demonstration on the Champs-Elysees and said that the violence that occurred Saturday must not "recur".

So, while the first Saturday in December usually means the 'world's most beautiful avenue' is abuzz with holiday shoppers, this weekend it could be just police lining the Champs-Elysees.

Shop owners have revealed that they have already received a written request from the police headquarters to clear their terraces, including furniture, a measure which had not been put in place last weekend.