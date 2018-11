Why do I need to know canon?

You’ll definitely want to know if someone uses this word to describe you and, if you’re feeling amorous, you might want to say it about other people.

What does canon mean?

As a noun, the translation of the word canon is obvious - it means ‘cannon’ as in the large, heavy type of gun.

But in colloquial French this word is often used as an adjective to compliment somebody.

Telling someone that they are canon means that you think they are ‘hot,’ ‘good looking’ or ‘gorgeous.’

Some think using the word canon to describe someone's physical appearance in this way came about as a contraction of the phrase un canon de la beauté, or ‘a canon of beauty’, with canon in this sense meaning ‘ideal’ or ‘gold standard.’

As this word is informal in everyday French it's often paired with the equally informal mec or nana, such as un mec canon (a gorgeous guy) or une nana canon (a gorgeous girl.)

You might well hear it used with the verb être (to be), for example, le mec est canon (he’s a hot guy) or je trouve qu’il est canon (I think that he’s hot).

It's also used just with the verb trouver (to find), such as je le trouve canon (I think he’s hot.)

Finally, you might also hear canon used with un before it. Anyone wishing to take a more direct approach could try t’es un vrai canon (you are really hot.)

How can I use canon?

Je ne suis pas canon, mais je les fais toutes craquer. - I’m not goodlooking, but they all fall for me.

Il est trop canon, ce mec. - That guy is so hot.

The examples above are from wordreference.com)

READ ALSO: