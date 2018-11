Following his stunning arrest last Monday, the 64-year-old began his second week in a Japanese detention centre facing allegations he under-reported his salary to the tune of $44 million over several years.

Carlos Ghosn (L) gestures as he delivers a speech during a visit of French President Emmanuel Macron (R). Photo: AFP

Tuesday November 27th

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron is to announce new measures in a bid to take the sting out of the "yellow vest" uprising as support for the movement appears to be growing in France.

Macron, who is set to present his plan for nuclear energy in front of France's National Council for the Ecological Transition (CNTE) which is composed of elected representatives, unions, NGOs and associations on Tuesday, will also take the opportunity to announce measures to appease the "yellow vests".

French charity Restaurants du Coeur, which distributes food to the homeless and those living on low incomes, will begin its 34th winter campaign on Tuesday.

The charity has recently voiced its concerns for the growing number of young people using its service.

Meanwhile, French MPs will hold a vote on the proposed justice reforms which are intended to allow the institution to "strengthen and adapt" but which have received criticism from judges and lawyers in France.

Wednesday November 28th