The power cut hit parts of the French capital at around 4.30 pm on Monday afternoon.

At last four arrondissements were plunged into darkness: the 2nd, 10th, 11th and the 19th.

As the electricity went off in Gare du Nord and Gare de L'Est stations in the north of the city, as well as one of the capital's most famous streets Rue de Rivoli in the centre, as well as across several arrondissements, unsurprisingly it didn't take people long to react on social media.

Paris blackout! My entire street has been hit by a power cut. Cafés, bakeries etc all in the dark as night starts to fall. Power has been out now for 15 mins. pic.twitter.com/9qzGDbGvWH — Rory Mulholland (@mulhollandrory) November 26, 2018

In the dark in Paris. Power cut in the whole area - most bizarre — Jim Field (@_JimField) November 26, 2018

Videos and images posted on Twitter showed people walking around in the darkness at Gare du Nord station.

Gare du Nord dans le noir ? pic.twitter.com/jQdDSTv4zz — Romain (@cdu3rc) November 26, 2018

And while power was restored around The Local's offices in the 19th arrondissement after just a few minutes, it is unclear whether it has been restored across the entire city.