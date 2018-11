Some might say you can see it all on the Paris Metro and this story is proof of that.

The woman went into labour on Wednesday night on line 6 of the Paris Metro at Glacière Metro station in the south east of the French capital.

Luckily, a doctor was present on the train and able to help her deliver her baby.

La #RATP souhaite la bienvenue au bébé né hier soir dans une rame de la #ligne6 à la station Glacière. Sa maman se porte bien et son petit garçon aura le plaisir de voyager gratuitement sur nos lignes jusqu’à ses 25 ans. Merci à tous ceux qui ont accompagné l’heureux événement. pic.twitter.com/yRhwKzAA2R — Anaïs Lançon (@anaislancon) November 22, 2018

The baby boy was born at 10.40 pm and the mother was taken to Hôpital Cochin in the 14th arrondissement by firefighters a few minutes after.

The boy, named Ousmane, has received the traditional gift from the capital's transport operator RATP -- free travel until he turns 25.

The service was briefly interrupted on line 6 between Raspail and Place d'Italie from 10.35 pm to 11.10 pm.