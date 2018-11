It seems the French president might be about to extend an olive branch to the gilet jaunes whose protests against rising fuel taxes and a general decline in living standards have been making international headlines this week.

Macron, who is set to present his plan for nuclear energy in front of France's National Council for the Ecological Transition (CNTE) which is composed of elected representatives, unions, NGOs and associations on Tuesday, will also take the opportunity to announce measures to appease the "yellow vests", according to an announcement from the Elysee released on Thursday night.

Macron is expected to announce further financial help for French people to help them make the shift to greener cars and sources of heating - known as the "ecological transition".