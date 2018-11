Monday November 19th

French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to Belgium on Monday for a two-day visit.

This is a rare state visit that it is hoped will cement strong relations between the two countries at a time when the European Union is going through a turbulent period due to the rise of populism across the bloc.

Meanwhile French MPs will debate the proposed justice reforms which are intended to allow the institution to "strengthen and adapt" but which have received criticism from judges and lawyers in France.

And the "yellow vest" fuel tax protests around France continued into a third day on Monday with road blocks set up at petrol refineries and at strategic points on roads and motorways across the country. CLICK HERE for the latest.

Tuesday November 20th

Tuesday marks the beginning of the 101st Congress of Mayors in Paris.

Somewhat controversially Macron will be absent from this year's event, which comes at a time when mayors in France have just about had enough, with half of them saying that they would not be running for re-election in 2020

There will also be a national strike of employees working for France's national unemployment agency the Pole Emploi over job cuts on Tuesday.

And on top of that, France's nurses will be taking to the streets "to defend a quality healthcare system".

first snow of the season in Paris and the greater Ile-de-France region, Tuesday is also set to see theand the greater Ile-de-France region, according to France's national weather agency Meteo France

Wednesday November 21st

The League against Cancer is launching its first assembly for cancer prevention on Wednesday, with France's Health Minister Agnes Buzyn set to attend.

The event will feature a debate on what France's cancer prevention policy should be over the coming years.

The Force Ouvriere trade union is set to elect a new leader on Wednesday amid a scandal over expenses.

French auction house Artcurial has a rather unusual sale on Wednesday, with two dinosaurs -- an Allosaurus and Camptosarus -- set to go under the hammer.

Thursday November 22nd

The Champs-Elysees Christmas lights will be switched on in Paris on Thursday and this year it will be French fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld who will be doing the honours.

Photo: AFP

Friday November 23rd

And following hot on the heels of the French capital, the famous Strasbourg Christmas market will open in eastern France.

This is the oldest "marché de Noël" in France, dating back to the 16th century. Set in the quaint, medieval old town, it has 300 stalls, making it one of the largest markets in Europe. The heart of the festivities is Place de la Cathédrale, in front of the gothic cathedral.