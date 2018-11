Given that one in 10 trains are delayed in France the news that the European Parliament wants to boost compensation for those disrupted should come as good news for rail passengers.

Currently in France rail chiefs SNCF offer compensation for passengers who suffer major delays on high-speed TGV and Intercité trains.

The rules are that delays of between 30 minutes and two hours result in compensation worth 25 percent of the cost of the ticket. For delays between two and three hours it's 50 percent and over three hours the entire cost of the ticket is refunded.

But under the new rules voted through by the European Parliament, which would likely come into effect in 2020, rail travellers will be reimbursed half of the ticket price for delays of more than an hour.