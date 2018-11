Ouigo to expand train service from Paris to new destinations in France From December 9th Ouigo will start running TGV trains from Paris Gare de Lyon, expanding it’s network to six new towns in the south of France: Nice, Cannes, Antibes, Toulon, Saint-Raphaël et les Arcs-Draguignan. Although tickets for this line are still low-cost, travellers will have to pay a slightly higher fare to depart from the station in central Paris. Tickets from Gare de Lyon to Marseille will start at €19, whereas tickets from Marne la Vallée, on the outskirts of Paris, to Marseille will be available for around €10. On the same date, Ouigo is also changing the location of its platforms in Paris’ Gare Montparnasse. The move from hall 3 (gare Vaugirard) to hall 2 (Pasteur) will make the service more accessible from the metro. En décembre, les trains Ouigo vont desservir de nouvelles gares https://t.co/qaudz3g6zs via @LeParisien_Eco — Najoua Ben Jemaa (@najbenj) November 15, 2018 For more on this story CLICK HERE.

Half of French mayors don't plan to stand for re-election in 2020

It seems that huge numbers of France's mayors have just about had enough.

One mayor in two in France says they don't want to run for the position again, according to a new poll by the Centre for Political Research at Sciences Po (Cevipof) and the Association of Mayors (AMF).

This is particularly true of mayors in small towns reveals the poll which comes just a few days before France's big Mayor's Congress on November 19th-22nd.

More than a third of mayors cited the lack of financial means to properly carry out their role as the reason for wanting to give up their role while 36 percent say they have "more and more difficulties in meeting the demands of their constituents".

This is a stark contrast to the mayoral elections in 2014 when 60 percent of the outgoing mayors not only stood for re-election but won.

"This kind of rejuvenation would certainly inject some vitality into local democracy, but it also highlights a certain crisis of vocation," said the authors of the report.

