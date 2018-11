The fact that an agreement has been found "is good news for the French economy, good news for all French firms. It's in everyone's interest that Brexit should go ahead smoothly", he told France 2 TV.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Thursday begin trying to sell her Brexit deal to parliament, boosted by news that Europe is preparing a rapid summit to sign off on the agreement.

French authorities had feared the possibility of a no-deal Brexit and parliament is in the process of passing a bill that allows the government to take emergency measures to limit chaos if Britain does end up crashing out of the EU without a deal - which is still a possibility.

Officials in northern France had become particularly concerned that a no-deal would lead standstill on roads around ports due to the necessary customs checks on trucks.

They cannot make extensive contingency plans until the outcome of the negotiations on Brexit and the future trade relationship between the UK and the EU is finalized.

“We're not going to spend hundreds of millions on new infrastructure if negotiations turn out okay,” Jean-Paul Mulot, Hauts-de-France's permanent representative to the UK, told The Local.

France's Economy Minister Le Maire has insisted in the past that they are not trying to take advantage of Brexit to boost the French economy at the expense of Britain's.

"We don't have a predatory vision when it comes to Brexit," Le Maire told The Local and other members of the Anglo American Press Association in Paris earlier this year

"It's not about taking jobs from the UK, it's about (making France) more attractive - all in the framework of fair competition," he said.

"I repeat: we don't have a predatory vision, it's not about making London lose out so Paris can gain. It's just about making Paris more attractive," he said.