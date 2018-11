It seems that unsurprisingly a significant number of French people in Britain are feeling the Brexit burn.

A survey by polling agency OpinionWay, released on Tuesday, showed that 13 percent of French people in Britain - there are an estimated 300,000 - want to leave once the UK leaves the European Union on March 29th next year.

Of these people, 76 percent of them want to return to France while the rest were divided between different European countries, with Spain and Switzerland leading with nine percent each.

Meanwhile a quarter of those surveyed said they had not made up their minds and the majority (62 percent) said they intended to stay.

Despite the majority of respondents saying they intend to stay, 71 percent of the total number of those surveyed believe that Brexit will have a negative impact on their personal lives and 60 percent also believed it would have a negative impact on their children's futures.

And unsurprisingly a whopping 89 percent said they had noticed "changes since the announcement of Brexit in the UK", with 61 percent of French respondents observing "political tensions", 48 percent said there had been a "rise in the cost of living" and 43 percent mentioned "social tensions".

The poll took into account the opinions of 2,386 French people living in Britain and the results come at a critical time for Brexit negotiations

British Prime Minister Theresa May presented her already much-maligned Brexit deal to her government on Wednesday.

If you want a recap of what that draft deal - as it stands so far - means for British citizens living in Europe and those who aim to move here in the near future, click here