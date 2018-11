The strike could see schools, colleges and high schools disrupted across France.

On top of the call from unions for teachers to down tools, demonstrations have been planned in major cities, including in the French capital where a protest is set to begin at 2 pm.

So, why are France's teachers taking to the streets?

The posts set to be cut include teaching positions as well as administrative roles, France's Education Minister France's Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer had previously announced.

The announcement was greeted with shock and anger by many who had presumed that education was a priority for President Emmanuel Macron.

They presumed the president's landmark reform to cut primary class sizes in disadvantaged areas would mean more teachers, not less.

As a result, the FSU, CFDT and Unsa unions representing both primary schools and high schools had called for a strike in the public and private sectors, to demand the cancellation of these job cuts.

The staff "do not understand" the cuts being made given the expected population growth in middle and high schools, Catherine Nave-Bekhti, general secretary of Sgen-CFDT union told the French press on Monday. A study by the Ministry of Education linked body DEPP (Direction of Evaluation, forecasting and performance) predicted an increase of 40,000 students each year between 2019 and 2021.