The incident is certainly one that will make you hesitate about getting a taxi to or from airports in Paris.

An investigation has been opened after a video on YouTube which showed a couple of Thai tourists being swindled in an illegal taxi went viral, Le Parisien revealed.

In the video you see the unlicensed driver of the "taxi" demanding €247 aggressively in English from his two passengers, a couple from Thailand.

The journey was from Charles de Gaulle airport to Paris which in an official Paris taxi can only cost a maximum of €55 after a flat rate fee system for official taxis taking passengers to and from the capital's airports was introduced in 2016

Meanwhile, the tourists refuse to pay this €247 demanded by the driver leading to a furious response. "Taxis in Paris are very expensive!" he shouts.

In the footage filmed on November 6th, the situation escalates, with the couple asking to see his professional license before asking him to drop them in front of a police station.

But he refuses to let them out, with the frightened couple eventually paying €200 just so they can get out of the car.