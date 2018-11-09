Decoding the French: Are they really a nation of pessimists?

In fact in 2011 a BVA-Gallup International survey found that despite their relatively high standard of living, the French were the most pessimistic people in the world.

And several reasons for the perceived gloominess - some of them more contentious than others - have been put forward.

But is France really a nation of heavy-hearted, morose people struggling to raise a smile and a positive thought in a country that is often the envy of the world?

According to philosopher Frédéric Lenoir the situation is more complex than the polls and surveys would have you believe.

Lenoir believes there is a big difference between of the individual versus the group but that we should never generalize because the French are never completely happy nor are they always unhappy. "We are a rather happy people, but the paradox is that we are collectively unhappy," Lenoir told Europe 1 . "Individually it's going OK, albeit with difficult moments. But collectively we are among the most pessimistic people in the world."

Lenoir says the French suffer from a so-called "collective masochism", something he laments when "there are many things that could make us proud to be French."

However Lenoir says that this glumness that many have come to associate with the French has been passed from generation to generation for hundreds of years.

"In France, there is always room for controversy, it is quite symptomatic of our culture, we are a critical people, it comes to us from Descartes and Voltaire, we see what is going wrong rather than what is going well," he said.

Lenoir believes that this is partly down to the fact that the French are told that "everything is going wrong in our country" when in fact "we are one of the most envied [countries], the most visited, where there are social security laws."

The glum state of mind that the French are renowned for is apparently particularly evident in the workplace.

According to two French academics from Grenoble School of Management (Grenoble École de Management) Hugues Poissonnier and Pierre-Yves Sanséau it's partly due to the way the French cling to the idea that it is a "painful curse".

This attitude, the academics explained, goes back as to the Biblical story of Adam and Eve in which the couple are condemned to a lifetime of work as punishment for their original sin.