JP Morgan to invest $30 million in impoverished areas around Paris

JP Morgan, the biggest US bank by assets, has said that it has selected impoverished areas around Paris as the first foreign focus of an urban economic development strategy it started four years ago in Detroit, according to a report in Reuters

The report said that the bank will contribute $30 million over five years to programs to teach job skills and expand small businesses in Saint Denis and other places with high unemployment and poverty, JPMorgan said in a statement provided to Reuters. Located north of Paris, Saint Denis has the highest poverty and crime rates in France. Dotted with large social housing projects, the area is separated from wealthy Paris only by an extremely congested highway circling the city. The area was in the center of the riots that devastated suburbs all over France a decade ago.

Dijon nominated for World Smart City Award

The city of Dijon’s ‘On Dijon’ project has made it on to the shortlist for the World Smart City Award.

One of seven global finalists, ‘On Dijon’ will connect services such as road signs, street lighting and transport into one online network.

The project also features an app which the city’s inhabitants can use to instantly report issues that might affect the network such as road accidents, signal failures, rubbish pile-ups and broken street lamps.

The winner of the World Smart City Award will be announces at the Smart City Expo World Congress on November 14th in Barcelona.

Homeless people attack volunteers in Cannes

Volunteers from the humanitarian emergency services SamuSocial were insulted and had their vehicles tagged as they were delivering food and drink to the homeless in Cannes.

Their attackers were the homeless themselves, who were dissatisfied with being given dehydrated coffee and cold sandwiches and pastries instead of hot food.

Volunteers claim that the homeless could have gone to a night shelter for hot food and have reported the incident to the police.

Violent Paris Saint-Germain supporters jailed in Troyes

A total of 13 PSG supporters known as the ‘K-Soce Team’ have been found guilty of violent affray following clashes with Ligue 1 rivals Reims, which occurred in a bar in April 2016.

Sentences for the guilty football fans vary from 6 month suspended terms to 10 months in jail, but all have been fined 500 euros and been banned from entering the Aube department in north eastern France for two years.

