Normandy mayors appeal to government for help with coastal erosion

Coastal erosion is really taking its toll in the northern French region of Normandy.

In just a few months the beaches in the coastal towns of Bricqueville-sur-Mer and Bréhal have seen the coastline eroded by three to four metres, according to reports in the French press.

As a result, mayors in the region say homes are at risk and it's time the government started coughing up some cash to help local authorities solve the problem.

Mayor of Bricqueville-sur-Mer Hervé Bougon told the French press that the local authorities are forced to take expensive emergency measures while the government says it can cover between 60 and 80 percent of the cost.

However Bougon says that this isn't good enough.

"Getting sand back onto the beach costs €50,000," he said. "Everyone knows that our municipal budgets don't allow us to finance the rest."

This leaves with him with no choice but to strengthen the sand dunes that remain without replacing the sand, he argues.

"Why should it be up to the taxpayers of our small communities to pay to protect what is national territory?" And Bougon is not alone in his views, with more than 30 other communes in Normandy seeking emergency funding from the government to help protect their areas from similar problems.

