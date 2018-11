Monday Nov 5th

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe arrived in Nouméa the capital of the island of New Caledonia on Monday after islanders on the French Pacific territory rejected independence in a referendum that revealed weaker-than-expected support for Paris in the resource-rich and strategic outpost.

During his visit Philippe will meet political forces on both sides of the independence vote to discuss the future of the territory.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (C) arrives at the French High Commission in Noumea, New Caledonia. Photo: AFP

Meanwhile French President Emmanuel Macron is in the Grand Est region of eastern France and Hauts-de-France in the north as part of his tour of the most significant areas of conflict from World War I.

The trip, which began on Sunday November 4th will last until Remembrance Day on November 11th.

Tuesday Nov 6th

The Palais de la Découverte in Paris is dedicating an exhibition to illusions, with a tour which includes 40 experiences designed to trick your brain. Photo: Palais de la Découverte website

Wednesday Nov 7th

The prize-giving ceremonies for the prestigious Goncourt and Renaudot literary awards will be held on Wednesday at historic Paris restaurant Drouant.

The 88th edition of the departmental assembly is set to take place from November 7th to 9th in the Breton capital of Rennes.

This year the focus will be on how constitutional reform, reform of local taxation and state-local government contracting are beginning to shape the future of France's departments.

Thursday Nov 8th

French charity Secours Catholique is set to publish its annual report on poverty levels in France.

Photo: AFP