France bans popular pesticide suspected of making dozens sick

<p>The ANSES health security agency said the decision to outlaw all products containing metam sodium came after a new safety review launched earlier this </p><p>year -- before at least three outbreaks of illness were reported in the Maine-et-Loire department beginning in September.</p><p>The outbreaks had already prompted the government to suspend the use of metam sodium, a ground disinfectant which is not supposed to come in contact with plants or farm workers.</p><p>The product must be used in high doses to be effective, and around 700 tonnes are used annually in France.</p><p>At least 70 people, many of them farm workers, complained of burning eyes and throats and respiratory difficulties near Angers, a farming basin which specialises in lamb's lettuce, also known as corn salad.</p><p>"These episodes confirm the soundness of our decision, but they did not precipitate it," Francoise Weber, deputy director at ANSES, told the Ouest France newspaper on Monday.</p><p>One of the most widely used pesticides in the US and Europe, metam sodium is considered a "probable human carcinogen" by the US Environmental Protection Agency.</p><p>The compound, sold under brand names including Vapam and Sectagon, has been authorised in Europe until 2022, when a new safety review is scheduled.</p><p>"There was no other choice but to remove it from the market, whether or not alternatives exist," Weber told the paper.</p><p>"We're aware of the difficulties this will present to lamb's lettuce growers, to farmers in general, but public health comes first," she said.</p><p>Farmers had already fumed against the government's suspension last month in an area whose economy relies heavily on intensive agriculture.</p><p>The region near Nantes produces more than half the 35,000 tonnes of lamb's lettuce, a popular salad green, consumed each year in Europe.</p><p>"There will be much less lamb's lettuce, radishes and leeks" available next season, Philippe Retiere, head of the Nantes growers' federation, told AFP after the suspension was announced last month.</p>