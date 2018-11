PARIS

Paris Lift-Off Film Festival

Where: Lucernaire, 53 Rue Notre Dame des Champs, 75006 Paris, France

Date and time: Monday 29th October – Sunday 4th November

Event by: Paris Lift-Off

This festival celebrates indie films from all over the world, and provides great opportunities to network with the expat film community for those keen to volunteer. After film screenings the audience are invited to get involved in the creative process by writing down their feedback, which is the sent to the director.

Movie Night and Drinks - French film ‘Le Grand Bain’ with English subtitles

Where: Cinéma Studio 28, 10 Rue Tholozé, 75018, Paris

Date and time: Friday 2nd, drinks from 8pm, screening at 9pm

Event by: Lost in Frenchlation

Enjoy a drink and some snacks before watching French comedy with English subtitles in the oldest cinema in Paris. Le Grand Bain is an unlikely comedy adventure featuring some of France’s most well known actors in their speedos. Tickets are available on the door.

Wine Night - French film ‘Wine Calling’ with English subtitles

Where: Club de l’Étoile, 14 Rue Troyon, 75017 Paris

Date and time: Sunday 4th, wine tasting from 7pm, screening at 8pm

Event by: Lost in Frenchlation

Immerse yourself in the world of bio-dynamic wine production with this documentary, which charts a year on an organic vineyard in the South of France. With wine tasting beforehand and an introduction from the producer of the film Nicholas Manuel. Tickets include wine tasting and are available on the door or online.

British Embassy Outreach meetings

Where: All over France

The British embassy has announced more outreach meetings to give Brits living in France a chance to get up to date with Brexit negotiations and pitch their concerns to representatives of the British government in France.

The meetings, which are free, will take place first n Chantilly on November 7th, then in Aix-en-Povence on November 15th, Saint-Germain-en-Laye on November 19th and St Malo in Brittany on November 20th.

People who want to go must register online to book their place via the link beloww.

All the details of times and places can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Our next British citizens outreach meeting will be taking place in #Chantilly on 7 November. If you're a UK national living in the area and have questions about your rights, you can sign up here: https://t.co/pX7ageQRFs #UKnationalsinEU pic.twitter.com/3ogJxtfn4b — UK in France (@UKinFrance) October 29, 2018

Expat Theatre Night: Duel Battle of the Ballads

Where: Théâtre de la Gaîté Montparnasse, 22-40 Rue de la Gaité, 75014 Paris

Date and time: Wednesday 7th, 7pm – 11pm

Event by: Expat Theatre Night

Enjoy a night at the theatre with an international crowd with this November’s Expat Theatre Night. This month’s offering is a musical comedy journey through different musical styles that all ages will enjoy. After the performance head to a nearby bar for drinks and snacks, all included in the ticket price.

Comedy Night French film ‘I Feel Good’ with English subtitles

Where: Club de l’Étoile, 14 Rue Troyon, 75017 Paris

Date and time: Friday 9th, drinks from 7pm, comedy from 8pm, screening at 8:30pm

Event by: Lost in Frenchlation

As well as a humorous take on capitalism starring Jean Dujardin, catch stand up comedy from Becoming Maman and Alexander Van Walsum at Lost in Frenchlation’s comedy night. Tickets are available on the door or online.

Americans in France during WWI

Where: 65 Quai d’Orsay, 75007, Paris

Date and time: Friday 9th, 7:30pm

Event by: The American Church in Paris

The American church is screening two films about Americans in France during the Great War. The American volunteer contribution to this war is not widely known and these films honour American volunteers and medics who served France during this period. The event is free.

Talks in English: In search of Mary Shelly

Where: British Council, 9 rue de Constantine, 75007 Paris

Date and time: Friday 23rd, 9pm

Event by: British Council

Celebrate Frankenstein’s 200th anniversary with poet and biographer Fiona Sampson. This talk will delve in to Shelly’s dramatic personal life to try and shed light on her most famous book. This event is free with refreshments provided afterwards.

American Church in Paris Thanksgiving dinner

Where: 65 Quai d’Orsay, 75007, Paris

Date and time:Saturday 24th, 5:30pm

Event by: The American Church in Paris

The American Church in Paris' annual Thanksgiving meal is back for 2018. Share a meal with all the traditional, tasty, Thanksgiving trimmings. Tickets are €15 – 20 and are available to buy at Sunday services at the church.

The New York Comedy Night

Where: Le Comedy Club, 42 Boulevard Bonne Nouvelle 75010, Paris

Date and time: Sunday 25th, 8pm

Event by: Sebastian Marx

The premier night of stand up comedy in English in Paris. Every week there is a line-up of local and international comics so funny that "even the Parisians laugh". Free entry. Just a one drink minimum and mandatory coat check. Plus "hat money" for the comedians.

How to Find a Job in France

Where: L’École Suisse Internationale, 8-14 Rue des Messageries, 75010 Paris

Date and time: Tuesday 27th, 7:30pm – 9:30pm

Event by: Meet Up run by Ludovic MARTIN, founder of the website Mister Bilingue

Calling all job hunters, this workshop will help you tailor your resume, job hunt and interview skills to the French market. Attending the presentation and following Q&A session is free, as long as you buy a drink at the bar.

NORTH EASTERN FRANCE

Centenary of The First World War Armistice

Where: Villers-Bretonneux, The Somme

Date and time: Sunday 11th, 10:30am – 11:30am

Event by: The Australian Government

A high number of visitors are expected at this ceremony Australian National War memorial, so bookings must be made in advance to attend the memorial centre on the day. Shuttle busses are available from Amiens.

BRITTANY

Remembrance Day Sunday

Where: Le Manoir Bar / Restaurant, La Croix de L'iff, 56490, Mohon

Date and time: Sunday 11th, 6pm – 11:45pm

Event by: Le Manoir

Enjoy live music, a raffle, quiz, comedy and traditional fish and chips and this 1940’s themes charity ball hosted by the British Legion and French Military. Tickets are €8 and must be purchased in advance. Dressing up is encouraged.

LYON

What’s up Lyon? - Comedy night

Where: 7 Rue des Capucins, 69001, Lyon

Date and time: Tuesday 27th, 8:30pm

Event by: Le Complexe Café-Théâtre

What’s up Lyon? What up Lyon ? This is the new English speaking humour event in Lyon. The stand up comedy, sketches and improve in English. This month’s headliner is Bristol’s own Jack Butler. Tickets cost €10.

CÔTE D’AZUR

A Perfect Murder - Theatre

Where:163 rue Saint Sauver, Le Cannet, 06110

Date and time: Friday 10th – Sunday 18th, 8pm

Event by: SET South of France English Theatre - "Bringing the West End to the Côte d'Azur.

This production of A Perfect Murder by Peter James is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Tickets start from €22, with the option of adding on a Supperclub buffet dinner and drinks.

SOUTH WEST

British Legion Remembrance Service

Where: Allied Forces Cemetary, Rue Bahus, 33400, Talence, Bordeaux

Date and time: Sunday 11th 9:15 am

Event by: The British Legion

Commemorating 100 years since the end of WWI, The British Legion will lead ceremony including a procession, wreath laying and shots fired from a 1918 rifle. This isf ollowed by a ceremony in the Allied Forces Cemetary at 10:30, then a vin d’honneur at nearby Chateâu de Peixotto.

Ben’s War

Where: Salle de Fêtes, Saint-Dode and Caillavet, Gers

Date and time: Friday 9th and Saturday 10th, 6pm

Event by: The English Theatre Company

Commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War with this performance of personal wartime stories, including poems and popular wartime sing-a-longs like “It’s a long way to Tipperary.” Tickets can be bought online and include food (or ‘rations’) and a welcome drink.

Scottish Country Dancing

Where: Mairie de Labarde, Medoc

Date and time: Thursday 22nd, 7pm

Event by: Bordeaux British Community

Join this sociable and energetic monthly group to learn the steps to traditional Scottish dances. Three lessons cost €15 and you need to let the organisers know in advance that you’ll be attending.