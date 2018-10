Pickpockets steal €7,000 from Japanese tourists outside Paris

Four pickpockets managed to get their hands on what was probably the haul of their lives (albeit briefly) when they stole a whopping €7,000 from Japanese tourists in the department of Yvelines to the west of Paris.

The incident took place at around midnight in the town of Velizy on Tuesday, with the thieves quickly fleeing from the scene leaving the victims stunned, according to reports in the French press.

However it seems the tourists quickly came to their senses, filing a detailed report with the police that led to the pickpockets being quickly arrested and some of the money being found just a couple of hours later.

Ils ne s'attendaient sûrement pas à récolter un aussi gros magothttps://t.co/2sSusvqwag — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 31, 2018