Why do French women (and some men) inhale their 'oui'?

<p>Spoken French is full of hundreds of tiny sounds and inflections that carry a whole lot of meaning. One phenomenon is to do with some French women and their peculiar way of saying "oui".</p><p>Halfway through a conversation with a French woman, you might hear her suddenly inhale sharply, and think she’s gasping in shock.</p><p>It might sound like "whhhoui" or "wheeee" (we have no idea how to spell it).</p><p>No, she’s not aghast at your comment that French cheese smells too strong, it's just the strange way that many French women (and far fewer French men) say "oui", which of course means "yes".</p><p>Basically, the word is said on the inhale rather than the exhale.</p><p>These short whistling gasps sometimes punctuate interactions like conversational hiccups. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20181006/solving-the-mystery-of-why-only-french-women-suffer-from-heavy-legs"><strong>READ ALSO: Solving the mystery of why only French women suffer from 'heavy legs'</strong></a></p><p>If you still don't know what we're talking about then watch the video below.</p><div><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'YVwbxp1FyiE\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube><p>What do you think? Have you heard any French women doing this? Or do you do it yourself? </p><p><i><strong>By Rose Trigg</strong></i></p>