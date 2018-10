Winter arrived early in parts of France on Monday and it took many by surprise, not the least the 950 motorists who left stranded on roads in the Haute-Loire and Loire departments of central France when heavy snow fell on Monday evening.

Further south several people were left injured after storms battered the island of Corsica.

Some 17 departments in central and north eastern France remained on alert on Tuesday morning for snow (see map below). The wintery weather is due to head from the Massif central towards the Champagne and Ardennes departments throughout Tuesday morning.

The heavy snow fall mainly affected the departments of Haute-Loire, Lozere, Loire, Puy-de-Dome, Cantal, Aveyron, Correze and the Creuse. But there were also wintery showers in Burgundy and the Rhone-Alpes.

In parts of the Haute-Loire there were reports of 50cm of snow falling in local areas.

It was here where many motorists were caught out and had to spend the night in their vehicles after roads became blocked. The Route Nationale 88 was particularly badly hit.

Several hundred were also evacuated from their cars and spent the night in emergency accommodation.

Images posted on Twitter by drivers revealed the extent of the travel chaos caused by the snow with videos showing cars and trucks stranded on roads while some driver attempted to push their cars out of the deep snow.

Neige : les naufragés de la route filment leur galère pic.twitter.com/twYMjxjw52 — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 30, 2018

Des images de véhicules bloqués par la neige en Haute-Loire ❄ pic.twitter.com/V8GKpDrgw5 — CNEWS (@CNEWS) October 30, 2018

"On a complètement été livrés à nous-mêmes." Le calvaire d'automobilistes bloqués toute la nuit par la neige dans la Loire pic.twitter.com/IJWVQd78Dn — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 30, 2018

At one point some 7,000 homes were left without electricity due to a power cut although that number had been reduced to 4,000 by Tuesday morning.

Rail traffic between Lyon and Saint-Etienne has been impacted with reports that 400 passengers spent the night on a TGV train while others had to be lodged in hotels.

Ces automobilistes sont toujours bloqués par la neige ce matin sur la RN88, entre la Loire et la Haute-Loire pic.twitter.com/DVAK1QG3Zq — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 30, 2018

TER train services in the region were badly hi on Tuesday morning.

Motorists in Haute Loire are advised to avoid travel on Tuesday with several roads remaining blocked due to falling trees.