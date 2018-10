Nine departments of central France have been placed on orange alert -- the second highest weather warning -- for snow and ice, according to France's national weather agency Meteo France , while storm warnings are in place in other parts of the south and Corsica.

Most of the affected departments are in the south-central area of the country, with Creuse, Puy-de-Dome, Loire, Correze, Cantal, Haute-Loire, Lozere, Aveyron, Tarn all on orange alert for ice and snow.

Meanwhile Var and Alpes-Maritimes have been placed on orange alert for storms and floods while Haute-Corse and Corse-du-Sud are both on orange alert for storms, flooding and high winds.

Map: Meteo France

These storms may be accompanied by hail, strong gusts of wind and heavy rainfall, according to Meteo France, with the possibility of rainfall in the region of 70/100 mm in the Var, Alpes-Maritimes and Corsica.

Gusts of wind reaching up to 100 to 130 km / h are expected to hit the northern half of Corsica before moving across the island. "This level of wind is unusual for Corsica," said Météo France, adding that these high winds could lead to a rise in the sea level leading to flooding at vulnerable points on the coast with the city of Bastia particularly at risk. La neige a fait son retour ce week-end en #DrômeArdèche https://t.co/ICYuvlIUFx pic.twitter.com/OYrRnVoV39 — France Bleu Drôme Ardèche (@francebleuDA) October 29, 2018

Orange alert indicates that people in these areas should be vigilant due to the risk of dangerous weather.

The alerts were put in place on Monday at 6 am and are expected to last until at least Tuesday at 6 am.

In the Massif Central in central France there had already been snow above 600 to 800 metres overnight from Sunday to Monday.