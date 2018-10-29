French Expression of the Day: Mauvaise langue

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>mauvaise langue</i>?</strong></p><p>Whether you want to call someone out as a <i>mauvaise langue </i>or steer well clear of them, this expression sums up someone you’ll definitely want to keep an eye on.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Mauvaise language </i>literally means 'bad tongue' or ‘bad language’, or ‘wrong language’ and it can be used in this sense for example, <i>les livres sont dans la mauvaise langue </i>(‘The books are in the wrong language.’)</p><p>But its idiomatic meaning is a bit more subtle.</p><p>If the word <i>langue </i>is taken to mean ‘words’ and <i>mauvais </i>to mean ‘nasty’ or even ‘evil’, you won’t be surprised to learn a <i>mauvaise langue </i>is a way to describe gossips and who say unkind or even slanderous things behind other people’s backs.</p><p>It can also be used in a more light-hearted less accusatory way of describing someone who has bad mouthed someone. Inthi sense in English you could translate it as a 'mischief-maker' or a 'scandalmonger'. </p><p>An old synonym <i>langue serpentine </i>(‘serpent tongue’) gives an even clearer idea of the slippery, slimy nature of a <i>mauvaise langue</i>.</p><p>It’s normally used with the verb <i>être</i>, like <i>elle est mauvaise langue </i>(‘she’s a horrible gossip’) or <i>ils sont mavaises langues </i>(‘they are horrible gossips’), with an <i>s </i>added to the end of <i>mauvaise </i>in the plural.</p><p>Apparently one of this expression’s first appearances in print was in 19<sup>th</sup>century novelist Charlotte Younge’s work. But for a more modern take, check out the TV show <i><a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.rts.ch/play/tv/emission/mauvaise-langue?id%3D9288568%26station%3Da9e7621504c6959e35c3ecbe7f6bed0446cdf8da&source=gmail&ust=1540892183968000&usg=AFQjCNG_mzEhItPVcI9taCcNvE8VHrxe5Q" href="https://www.rts.ch/play/tv/emission/mauvaise-langue?id=9288568&station=a9e7621504c6959e35c3ecbe7f6bed0446cdf8da" target="_blank">Mauvaise Langue</a> </i>which gives a straight-talking, funny summary of the day’s news stories in French. </p><p><strong>How can I use <i>mauvaise langue</i>?</strong></p><p><i>Sans vouloir être mauvaise langue, je pense qu'il n'est pas à sa place.</i></p><p>Without wanting to sound like a gossip, I think he’s out of place here.</p><p><i>Les mauvaises langues disent qu'il ne fera pas l'affaire.</i></p><p>The gossips are saying that he won’t get the job done.</p><p>(The above examples are from <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.wordreference.com/fren/%25C3%25AAtre%2520mauvaise%2520langue&source=gmail&ust=1540892183968000&usg=AFQjCNFInt6MeH8PrhUmOsox_uGaqoER4A" href="http://www.wordreference.com/fren/%C3%AAtre%20mauvaise%20langue" target="_blank">wordreference.com</a>)</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word"><strong>CLICK HERE To learn the meaning of many more important French words and expressions</strong></a></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1540810946_word.of.the.day.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 572px;" /></strong></p>