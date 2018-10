Which website is the best for property hunting in France?

Our readers chose Le Bon Coin as the best website for property hunting in France.

What is Le Bon Coin?

Le Bon Coin is France's most popular classified ads website so it came as something of a surprise to us that it was also our readers favourite property hunting website.

It is a free website where people can place and read adverts for free and people use it to find anything from pets to lawnmowers to buttered toast and ski stations.

Le Bon Coin was created in 2006.

Photo: AFP

Why is it so popular?

Readers said that the big benefit of using Le Bon Coin is that it "cuts out the middle man" meaning there are no agency fees and often no need to jump through the hoops necessary with the big property sites.

"We went through the agency route and it was massively complicated - they also charge a huge sum and need an exhaustive 'dossier'," said Christos Tiger from the Bordeaux Expats blog.

"Le Bon Coin was quick and simple - the owners posted photos on the site and we went to visit. We waited a few weeks and they lowered the price! We've been there now for three years."

Another reader said that it was an "interesting site" for property hunting that was "a lot less hassle to deal with than others out there".

Were any other sites recommended?

Other readers mentioned that for Anglophones Leggett Immobilier was a good option with its English listings and English-speaking agents.

Some also recommended Immonot a notaires (solicitors) listings site which, like Le Bon Coin, means there's no need to pay agency fees as there is with the more traditional property sites.

One of our readers, Lina Agabani Puch advised that instead of sticking on site people should shop around.

"I found my studio on seloger.com but I wouldn’t say it’s the best website," she said. "The trick is to try a bunch of sites, go on as many apartment visits as possible to increase your chances, prepare a good dossier, and then be annoyingly persistent once you’ve found “The One”.

If you would like to ask The Local's readers a question to hear their tips on life in France, email us at evie.burrows-taylor@thelocal.com.

READ ALSO: