Alpine roads to close this weekend as icy weather expected With temperatures forecast to drop drastically all over France this weekend, local authorities in the Savoie in the Alps have decided to close several roads leading to some of the mountains highest passes called the cols de Maurienne. The closure affects the following passes: the Galibier, the Iseran, the Madeleine, the Croix de fer et the Glandon. These closures are a preventative measure, and the roads could open again next week if the weather permits. Every year, the cols de Maurienne close for the winter at the start of November. For more on this story, click here.

Police arrested a man who drove a car to the driving centre to sit his test

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Marseille this week for arriving at a centre to take his driving test... at the wheel of a car.

This was obviously illegal as he didn't yet have his drivers licence.

The young man, who was just showing off in front of his friends, according to Ouest France, was driven away in a police car shortly after he got there. He faces a one-year prison sentence, a 15,000-euro fine and potentially a five-year-ban from sitting his test.

To read more about this story, click here

Marseille. Il se présente au permis de conduire... au volant d’une voiture ! https://t.co/xdY17omytZ pic.twitter.com/upr5Ti1Ttd — Ouest-France (@OuestFrance) October 26, 2018

Police in Nice bring in sniffer-dogs to patrol the streets

Police in Nice are testing a new way to deter bad behaviour in some of the southern city's seedier districts.

They've brought in dogs to help reassure its inhabitants, with the hope that the animals will also put some order back in some parts of the city.

"These sniffing-dogs are a physical presence. That's important because there are drug dealers and fights outside nightclubs here," local shopkeepers told 20minutes.

The dogs will be tested for a month, and possibly longer if their presence is effective.

To read more about this story, click here.

Des maîtres-chiens vont être déployés en test dans le centre-ville de Nice https://t.co/xUbnmuSCpg pic.twitter.com/Vi83TKQle2 — Nice-Matin (@Nice_Matin) October 25, 2018

Unemployment in Brittany is on the rise