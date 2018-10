Why do you need to know dingue?

'Dingue' has several different meanings, so once you get a good grasp of it, the word can come in very handy to express a number of things and feelings. It also has a great ring to it!

So, what does it mean?

Dingue literally means 'crazy' or 'mad'. As a noun, it is used in that sense: un dingue is a crazy person.

When used as an adjective, it also means 'mad' or 'crazy', but it can also be used in many other ways to express surprise, disbelief, amazement, astonishment or wonder.

So dingue can mean 'incredible', 'amazing', 'unbelievable' or even 'over the top'.

You can also use it to say you're crazy about something or someone: Il est dingue de son fils (he's crazy about his son) as seen in the headline below.

The French Larousse dictionary defines dingue as "a familiar word that describes something that is striking because of its excessive character. It means bizarre, strange, mad".

So, as you seen, dingue can really be used in a whole host of ways: why use lots of different superlatives when you can use just one?