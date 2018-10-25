OPINION: 'France should get tough on hunters... but it probably won't'
25 October 2018
16:20 CEST+02:00
16:20 CEST+02:00
Photo: AFP
25 October 2018
16:20 CEST+02:00
Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?
Nobody mentions the scores dying on Mont Blanc risking greatly the lives of those who try to save them and then risk again their lives collecting their bodies.
Leave us alone. We are part of France's heritage.
Peter Smith