It might seem like only yesterday that you were basking in the warm glow of France's Indian summer but all that is about to change.

On Friday, rain will come pouring down and temperatures will plummet across France, according to national weather agency Meteo France

Temperatures are expected to drop 3C to 7C below the seasonal norm and will be comparable to those of November or December.

Weather forecast for Saturday afternoon. Photo: Meteo France

In Paris on Friday the mercury is set to drop to a chilly 11C and there will be rain.

On Saturday the mercury will stay between 5C and 12C, with rain and cloud predicted across the entire eastern half of the country.

Weather forecast for early hours of Sunday morning. Photo: Meteo France