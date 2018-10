Why do I need to know avoir le cafard?

If you're in a bad mood, this is the perfect way to express that to a French friend before you go into the details over a coffee.

So, what does it mean?

Literally, avoir le cafard means 'to have the cockroach'.

But really this informal expression means 'to be in a gloomy mood', 'to be down in the dumps' or 'to feel blue'.

Well, wouldn't you be, if you had the cockroach? It's a fitting metaphor, because of the way that a bad mood can sneak into your mind and then take hold, just like cockroaches in a house.

So, if you want to express to someone in French that you're having a bad time of things you would say, J'ai le cafard ('I'm feeling down').

Origins